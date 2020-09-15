PDS Consulting Solutions, LLC New Brand Identity & Website Launch Announcement

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PDS Consulting Solutions team has been hard at work reimagining the look and feel of our logo and website to reflect how we've grown and changed! PDS was founded by CEO, Kenneth Parsons &...

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PDS Consulting Solutions team has been hard at work reimagining the look and feel of our logo and website to reflect how we've grown and changed!

PDS was founded by CEO, Kenneth Parsons & Co-Founder-Executive Member, Laura Davis with core services offerings exclusively in Deltek Costpoint Implementations, AWS GovCloud ITAR Space Hosting & DCAA Compliance. PDS has grown into broader relationships within the GovCon industry specifically in Aerospace & Defense where changes in government requirements & compliance simultaneously led to a push driven by digital transformation as a means to capture data through interactive visualizations and business intelligence without compromising security.

PDS quickly adapted to the new innovative challenges. Our dedication to our customers is demonstrated in our outstanding record of project success which has expanded to include:

Consulting in Aerospace & Defense Advanced Manufacturing & Materials Management

Mission Critical Business Intelligence and Reporting

Secure Cloud Hosting

Real time labor available with Kronos Shop Floor Time

Manufacturing Execution with iBASEt Solumina

*Supporting the Companies that Serve Our Nation *

