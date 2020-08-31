PDS Biotechnology Announces Participation In Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) - Get Report, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced its participation in Noble Capital Markets' C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.

The interview was led by Noble Capital Markets Biotechnology Analyst Ahu Demir, Ph.D. Joining Ahu was Frank Bedu-Addo, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotech. Key topics discussed in this interview include:

Oncology and infectious disease portfolio overview

PDS0101 oncology candidate - status of three Phase 2 clinical trials and competitive outlook

Other oncology pipeline assets and indications - including products targeting prostate, breast, colorectal, and ovarian cancers

Growing infectious disease portfolio, including products targeting universal flu and COVID-19

Financial overview - current cash position, burn rate, and prioritization

Value-generating catalysts for the next 12 months

The interview was recorded on August 21, and is available now on Channelchek.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

Forward Looking Statements

