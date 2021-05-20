PDS Biotech Announces Release Of Abstract For PDS0101 In NCI-Led Phase 2 Clinical Study For Oral Presentation At 2021 ASCO Meeting

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company's proprietary Versamune ® T-cell activating technology, today announced publication of abstract #2501 by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The abstract summarizing interim data from the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-led phase 2 trial has been accepted for oral presentation at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting taking place June 4-8. The presentation, scheduled for June 7, is expected to include results from a larger sample than the 14 patients included in the abstract.

Additional data highlights from abstract #2501 include:

An overall objective response rate of 71% (10/14) in patients with refractory HPV16-associated cancers 1 complete response (anal cancer) 9 partial responses (3 cervical cancer, 2 vulvar/vaginal cancer, 2 anal cancer, 2 oropharyngeal cancer)

90% of these of these responses are ongoing after a median 5 months of follow up (9/10)

The NCI Center for Cancer Research's Laboratory of Tumor Immunology and Biology (LTIB) and Genitourinary Malignancies Branch (GMB) are jointly leading this Phase 2 trial (NCT04287868), which studies PDS0101 in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents: bintrafusp alfa (M7824), a bifunctional "trap" fusion protein targeting TGF-β and PD-L1, and NHS-IL12 (M9241), a tumor-targeting immunocytokine. Bintrafusp alfa is being jointly developed by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and GlaxoSmithKline; NHS-IL12 is being developed by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

The trial is evaluating the treatment combination in both checkpoint inhibitor naïve and refractory patients with advanced human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated cancers that have progressed or returned after treatment. Objective response is measured by radiographic tumor responses according to RECIST 1.1. These reported data validate the preclinical studies published by the NCI demonstrating that the complementary mechanisms of action of the three immunotherapies which involve potent in-vivo HPV16-specific killer and helper T-cell induction with effective T-cell tumor infiltration, blocking of immune checkpoints as well as targeting of TGF-β resulted in superior tumor regression."The achievement of a 71% objective response rate in a difficult to treat patient population continues to strengthen the evidence of our novel Versamune ® platform's potential ability to induce high levels of tumor-specific CD8+ killer T-cells that attack the cancer resulting in strong synergy with Bintrafusp alfa and NHS-IL12, thus leading to effective tumor regression," commented Dr. Lauren Wood, Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech. "The initial data solidifies our belief that PDS0101's published preclinical efficacy, when combined with these two immune-modulating agents, demonstrates the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes for patients with advanced, refractory HPV-associated cancers who have limited treatment options."

There are more than 630,000 cases of HPV-associated malignancies including cervical, oropharyngeal and anal cancer worldwide annually. HPV 16 is responsible for most of these cases. About 15-20% of HPV-associated malignancies respond to PD-(L)1 inhibitors. However, for the overwhelming majority of patients who progress on these immunotherapies there is no effective standard of care therapy.

The abstract is now available online on the ASCO conference website: https://am.asco.org/.

Abstract Number: 2501Abstract Title: Phase II evaluation of the triple combination of PDS0101, M9241, and bintrafusp alfa in patients with HPV 16 positive malignancies.

Presenting Author: Julius Strauss, MD, National Cancer InstituteSession: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy Date: June 7, 2021Time: 3:00 PM-6:00 PM EDT

Dr. Julius Strauss, Staff Clinician, LTIB, is serving as the Principal Investigator of this phase 2 clinical trial in advanced HPV-associated cancers. For patients interested in enrolling in this clinical study, please call NCI's toll-free number 1-800-4-Cancer (1-800-422-6237) (TTY: 1-800-332-8615), email NCIMO_Referrals@mail.nih.gov, and/or visit the website: https://trials.cancer.gov.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune ® T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune ®-based products may overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple investigational therapies, based on combinations of Versamune ® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. Our immuno-oncology product candidates are initially being studied in combination therapy to potentially enhance efficacy without compounding toxicity across a range of cancer types. The company's lead investigational cancer immunotherapy product PDS0101 is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies in HPV-associated cancers. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

About PDS0101

PDS Biotech's lead candidate, PDS0101, combines the utility of the Versamune ® platform with targeted antigens in HPV-expressing cancers. In partnership with Merck and Co., PDS Biotech is evaluating a combination of PDS0101 and KEYTRUDA ® in a Phase 2 study in first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer. PDS Biotech is also conducting two additional Phase 2 studies in advanced HPV-associated cancers and advanced localized cervical cancer with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, respectively.

Rich CockrellCG CapitalPhone: +1 (404) 736-3838 Email: rich@cg.capital​*Updated data and results to be presented in June at the ASCO meeting 1 C.S. Rumfield et al., J. Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer 2020;8:e000612. doi:10.1136/jitc-2020-000612) 2S. Gandhapudi et al, J. Immunology, 2019 (202), 1215