PDS Biotech Announces Participation In Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series

Florham Park, NJ, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for April 21, 2021.

The virtual roadshow will feature a corporate presentation from PDS Biotech President and CEO Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lauren Wood and Chief Financial Officer Seth Van Voorhees followed by a question and answer session proctored by Noble Senior Research Analyst Robert LeBoyer, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live broadcast of the virtual roadshow is scheduled for April 21, 2021, at 1 PM EDT. Registration is free and open to all investors, at any level. Register Here.

Noble's research, as well as news and advanced market data on PDS Biotechnology is available on Channelchek .

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

