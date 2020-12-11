PDFTron Appoints Seasoned Marketing Chief, Charts Course As Backbone Of Digital Transformation

Craig Clark appointed CMO of digital document collaboration innovator

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PDFTron Systems Inc., the world's leading provider of document technology solutions for software developers, today announced the appointment of B2B software marketing veteran Craig Clark as Chief Marketing Officer. Clark brings more than 18 years international marketing leadership in category-creating software firms to the company's work from home era-accelerated growth strategy.

PDFTron CEO Catherine Andersz stated, "The work we do is an important backbone of digital transformation, and our objective is to consolidate the large and rapidly growing document collaboration SDK category via innovation and acquisition. Our brand and go-to-market execution are central to this strategy, making Craig's skills and experiences a tailor-made fit for us. Craig will match our category-consolidating vision, industry-leading IP, and growing sales capacity with world-class go-to-market strategy and marketing execution."

"I'm excited," said Clark. "The term 'digital transformation' is tossed around, and to many, it's a buzz word. The COVID-19 pandemic, though, has made transforming paper-based processes into digital workflows a must-have enterprise and personal computing capability. That mortgage you need to sign, those terms of a deal you need to amend, that personal health file that needs redacting -- all these documents need to be collaborated on digitally in our new, pandemic-altered world. At PDFTron, we are the technology that powers digital document processing for customers like DocuSign, Autodesk, SS&C Intralinks, and many other leading organizations and innovative companies, ridding the world of billions of sheets of printed paper. Product executives need to know about the transformation PDFTron can bring to their organizations, products, and users. I'm here to make that happen."

Clark most recently served as VP of global marketing and sales development at Galvanize, the risk management software market's analyst-recognized leader. The company experienced double-digit, year-on-year bookings growth during his time and drove valuation from $10s to $100s of millions. Clark also led the rebranding and repositioning of Galvanize -- and acquired businesses -- growing its total addressable market from less than $100 million to more than $36 billion and leadership in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. Experienced in category-creating organizations, Clark previously held senior marketing leadership roles with Absolute software -- creator of the resilient endpoint protection category -- and Pivotal Corporation, one of the first widely successful customer relationship management platforms.

About PDFTron Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, PDFTron is a premier global provider of high-performance document processing technology serving customers across a broad spectrum of industries. PDFTron's market-leading SDK drives digital transformation and powers next generation software applications with dynamic document viewing, annotation, processing, and conversion capabilities, as well as advanced features such as document understanding, data extraction, and redaction. PDFTron technology supports all major platforms and dozens of unique file types, including support for PDF, MS Office, and CAD formats. For more information, visit www.pdftron.com .

