PDFNJ Kicks Off The Official Start To Summer With #FamilyDayNJ Summer Promotion

MILLBURN, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) is launching #FamilyDayNJ, a summer-long promotion encouraging quality family time and togetherness to foster bonding and communication.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey has emphasized communication and family time as a vital component to encouraging substance-free and healthy living. PDFNJ research has shown that parents who talk to their children for at least 15 minutes a day have children who are 67 percent less likely to experiment with drugs and alcohol.

How #FamilyDayNJ works:

Pick A Day Pick Your Favorite Spot, Grab Your Family & Go Post Your Picture On Social Media. Tag @DrugFreeNJ & Use #FamilyDayNJ Win Prizes!

Running throughout the summer, from June 21 - September 6, #FamilyDayNJ prompts all New Jerseyans to go out with their families, spend time together and see and do all the best things New Jersey has to offer. It can be any day you choose, anywhere in New Jersey, doing whatever you love to do together. At the culmination of #FamilyDayNJ, five families will be chosen at random to receive family passes to Six Flags Great Adventure Theme Park.

"Being present and doing things with your children is important. Children and teens have undergone a stressful time this past year," said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. "Families bonding together opens up the lines of communication and allows children to talk to their parents about the challenging things that may come up in their lives."

The mission of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey has always been to educate New Jersey residents, especially our youth, about substance use prevention and the disease of addiction so that residents can lead healthy lives. #FamilyDayNJ brings families together for healthy and engaging activities and teaches our youth that simple fun is the best prevention against substance abuse or misuse.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit whose mission is to educate New Jerseyans, especially young people, about substance use prevention. The Partnership's public service advertising campaign is the largest in New Jersey history, earning 190 awards and more than $200 million donated in print space and broadcast time.

