PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy Markets, 2030 - Clinical Importance, Commercialization Landscape, Pricing And Reimbursement Scenario, Entry Of Biosimilars, Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy Market: Focus on Type, Application, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Cancer immunotherapy has significantly advanced in the past few years, and PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy has emerged out as one of the most prominent therapies. Many clinical trials have proved their significance, and many are still underway to find other cancers which can be treated with this therapy. These therapies have shown exceptional results in combination with other therapies with reasonable toxicity profile. Further, dynamic immunologic studies, along with genetics and epigenetics in the human cancer microenvironment, are expected to guide the development of different combination therapies and generate novel insight into how the human immune system responds to and is shaped by a variety of tumor types.

The unmet medical needs in the field of treatment of cancer are significantly driving the growth of this market. Other factors driving the growth include the high prevalence of cancer and increasing expedited approvals by the FDA.

Despite the various factors that are influencing the growth of this market, there are several key issues that are needed to be addressed to facilitate future growth. The relatively high total costs of development and usage of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors and reimbursement policies are restraining the growth of this market.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the adoption of PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy at the global level has encouraged companies to invest in the development of products in the PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy segment for cancer treatment. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Merck & Co., Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and been a significant competitor in this market.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share, due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Technology Definition1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria1.1.1 Inclusions1.1.2 Exclusions

2 Market Scope2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3 Research Methodology3.1 Primary Data Sources3.2 Secondary Data Sources3.3 Market Estimation Model3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Market Overview4.1 PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy and Their Clinical Importance4.2 PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy Development and Commercialization Landscape4.3 Global PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy Market and Growth Potential, 2019-20304.4 Pricing and Reimbursement Scenario4.5 Impact of Patent Expiry and Entry of Biosimilars on Market4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy Market

5 Epidemiology of PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy

6 Patent Landscape

7 Market Dynamics7.1 Overview7.2 Impact Analysis7.3 Drivers7.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer7.3.2 Unmet Medical Needs of Metastatic Cancer Patients7.3.3 Advancements Made in the Field of Precision Medicine and Immuno-Oncology7.3.4 Rising Awareness Among People for the Treatment of Cancer7.3.5 Increasing Research and Development Expenditure in the Field of Oncology7.3.6 Increase in Disposable Income7.4 Restraints7.4.1 Adverse Effects of PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy7.4.2 Payment Policy and Reimbursement Issue7.4.3 High Development Cost of New Therapy7.5 Opportunities7.5.1 Developing Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

8 Industry Insights8.1 Overview8.2 Regulatory Scenario8.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in the U.S.8.3.1 Clinical Trial Authorization8.3.2 Marketing Authorization8.3.3 USFDA Guidelines for BLA Submission8.3.4 Post-Authorization Regulations8.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe8.4.1 EMA Biologics License Application Process8.4.2 Centralized Procedure8.4.3 Decentralized Procedure8.4.4 Mutual-Recognition Procedure8.4.5 National Procedure8.5 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Asia-Pacific8.5.1 China8.5.2 Japan8.6 Expedited Regulatory Designations Around the World

9 Global PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy Market (by Type), $Million, 2019-20309.1 Introduction9.2 PD-1 Inhibitors9.2.1 Commercialized Therapeutics9.2.1.1 Keytruda9.2.1.2 Opdivo9.2.1.3 Libtayo9.2.2 Pipeline Therapeutics9.3 PD-L1 Inhibitors9.3.1 Commercialized Therapeutics9.3.1.1 Tecentriq9.3.1.2 Imfinzi9.3.1.3 Bavencio9.3.2 Pipeline Therapeutics

10 Global PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-203010.1 Introduction10.2 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)10.3 Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)10.4 Esophageal Cancer10.5 Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)10.6 Urothelial Carcinoma10.7 Others

11 Global PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy Market (by Region), $Million, 2019-2030

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Key Developments and Strategies12.1.1 Regulatory and Legal Developments12.1.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions 12.1.3 M&A Activities12.1.4 Funding Activities12.2 Market Share Analysis

13 Company Profiles13.1 Company Overview13.2 Role of AstraZeneca Plc in the Global PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy Market13.3 Financials13.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company13.5 SWOT Analysis

AstraZeneca Plc

BeiGene, Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly & Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

