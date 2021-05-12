PCT Shareholder Announcement: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or the "Company") (PCT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired PureCycle securities between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pct.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On May 6, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report: "PureCycle: The Latest Zero-Revenue ESG SPAC Charade, Sponsored By The Worst Of Wall Street." The report states that "PureCycle represents the worst qualities of the [special purpose acquisition company] SPAC boom; another quintessential example of how executives and SPAC sponsors enrich themselves while hoisting unproven technology and ridiculous financial projections onto the public markets, leaving retail investors to face the ultimate consequences." The report continues, "we consulted with a 30-year expert on polymers, with a background in advanced plastics recycling. He told us the company's patent is 'indirect', 'vague' and a 'regurgitation of prior art," and that "our expert also referred to the company's flammable pressurized process as a 'bomb." The report then quotes former employees "who said that PureCycle's executives based their financial projections on 'wild ass guessing', brought companies public far too early, and had deceived investors." Following this news, shared of PureCycle stock dropped roughly 40% on that same day.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pct or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in PureCycle you have until July 12, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

