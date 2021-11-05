PCT LTD Has Filed A Joint Patent Application With NanoGas Technologies'

PCT LTD ("PCTL" OTC Pink) is excited to introduce a new patent pending technology which utilizes the synergy obtained when electrochemically activated (ECA) anolyte or catholyte manufactured by PCT's patented equipment is infused with 50 -200 nm spherical gas bubbles manufactured by NGT's patented process and equipment. Gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, etc. are used to create more stable and efficacious dispersions in the ECA solutions. This technology adds the multiple mechanical and surface energy benefits of nanobubbles to the biocidal or sanitizing properties of anolyte (Hydrolyte™). The process will also provide for a more effective bacterial control in combating a variety of corrosive bacteria in the oilfield, particularly sulfate reducing bacteria and resultant hydrogen sulfide (H2S), a corrosive and toxic gas in sour oil & gas wells.

In addition, the application of PCT's Catholyte-Free™ infused with NGT's nitrogen nanobubbles has been shown in laboratory studies to significantly improve oil recovery from porous or naturally fractured reservoirs using the combined surface energy and mechanical properties inherent to these nanobubble dispersions. Field trials being conducted in Southwest Missouri in the injectors and producers of an active waterflood project are showing similar results. Plans are being made for application on producing oil wells in Oklahoma and Texas. Continued lab and field testing is being conducted to further validate this technology and build a data base of information so this process can be packaged and marketed to the oil industry across the country.

"We have been working for over nine months in laboratory and field testing to gather the necessary data and information to file this patent. We will post an in-depth report on the value of this new process to the markets, on our website on November 17, 2021," stated CEO Gary Grieco.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

