PCT LTD Announces Agenda For Shareholder Conference Call On Wednesday, September 29, 2020 At 4:30 Pm EDT

PCT LTD CEO, Gary Grieco, will provide investors with an update on the significant corporate activities and goals that PCT LTD has accomplished as well as plans for the future.

Highlights of the discussion include, but may not be limited to:

PCT's US marketing efforts of its patented Annihilyzer® Infection Control System.

Update of activities in the United Kingdom

Settlement of outstanding debt and increasing shareholder value

PCTs plans to apply to the OTCQB

Web development, including website redesign and digital initiatives

Additional activities in the healthcare and oil and gas industries

PCT guidance for remainder of 2020

Mr. Grieco said: "We are proud and extremely excited about all of the progress we have made at PCT in the last several months. I look forward to sharing more details with shareholders on September 29, 2020."

Dial-in instructions for the investor conference call will be announced prior to the meeting date.

Additional News and Corporate Updates:

PCTL would like to warn its stockholders and potential investors that material corporate information regarding sales, areas of business and other corporate updates will only be made through press releases or filings with the SEC. PCTL does not utilize social media, chatrooms or other online sources to disclose material information. The public should only rely on official press releases and corporate filings for accurate and up to date information regarding PCTL.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, "PCTL" aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the ability of PCTL's most recently added distributors to gain and maintain certain saturation levels within their regions and/or markets; PCTL's continued installation of equipment; subsequent installations of PCT's Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems; the availability of audit, accounting and legal professionals during the pandemic and the impact of COVID-19 on the timeframe of filing PCTL's 2020 Q3 10-Q; PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

