PCT Acquires New Technology For Hypochlorous Acid

PCT LTD (PCTL Pink) is pleased to announce that it has acquired rights to a novel liquid- and gaseous-delivery technology developed by Colorado-based Onza Corporation ( OnzaCorp.com) The patent-pending technology will allow PCT ( para-con.com) to convert its proprietary hypochlorous acid into a dry crystal, making it much simpler to handle and ship while still maintaining all its inherent qualities. On arrival to customers, it can be easily converted back to liquid form, which means that its normal 30-day active life can be extended until needed.

Gary Grieco, CEO and Chairman of PCT LTD stated, "Shipping costs and shelf life have been real limiting factors for the expansion of our fluid sales. Incorporating this technology to essentially eliminate fluid weight and greatly extend the shelf life is a game changer!"

This new cost-cutting delivery method for efficacious but unstable compounds like chlorine dioxide and hypochlorous acid opens the door to several new uses and applications for these compounds while greatly expanding current markets. Without this technology, these compounds must be produced onsite for immediate use. The half-life of chlorine dioxide, for example, is short; depending on conditions, it may be as short as a few minutes.

Onza is a technology company based in Colorado that has also applied its platform technology to successfully stabilize ozone gas into a solid, stable matrix. The company has been successful in crystalizing and shipping efficacious amounts of ozone for use weeks later. Bacterial testing using the crystalized compound conducted at a leading US medical university verified high-killing assays against E. Coli. A third-party testing was carried out at an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory has shown killing of many other common food-borne pathogens. All results were repeatable across organisms and production batches.

PCT LTD has negotiated exclusive rights for any application with respect to crystalized hypochlorous acid and exclusive medical applications for crystalized chlorine dioxide. Market study and cost analysis plans are being formulated for both compounds to be tested in multiple applications and scenarios.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; the anticipated results of business contracts with regard to revenue; and any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

