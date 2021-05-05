PCS Retirement Welcomes Two New Executives

PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement is pleased to announce two new executives joining the leadership team: Bob Savino who will serve as the chief product and technology officer and Michael Coluzzi as the chief financial officer.

PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement is pleased to announce two new executives joining the leadership team: Bob Savino who will serve as the chief product and technology officer and Michael Coluzzi as the chief financial officer. Both will play an integral role in the organization's continued growth as one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free recordkeepers in the industry.

"Our recent acquisitions have really propelled us forward, and we are looking forward to the possibilities now with Michael and Bob on our team to encourage business growth," said Mark Klein, PCS Retirement's chief executive officer. "They have both already begun to make an impact to the organization, so I am excited for our future."

Savino brings over twenty years of fin-tech startup and digital transformation experience as a CPO, CDO, and CTO in retail banking, financial advice, retirement plans, and e-commerce in addition to working on one of the first online and mobile banks. Before joining PCS Retirement, Savino led as the chief product and technology officer at BankMobile. Now at PCS Retirement, Savino will be building a robust product and technology team to execute the organization's recordkeeping solutions.

"The mission is to improve the digital customer experience, enable new distribution methods and financial products, and dramatically automate processes. We have a goal of providing our clients with one of the best digital experiences in the industry in the next two years" said Savino. "To accomplish our lofty goals, we must hire the best fin-tech professionals for roles the company didn't previously have."

Having just started in February of this year, Savino and his growing team have already made strides towards upcoming initiatives such as the new corporate website and the enhanced advisor portal. As Savino continues to build his teams, he keeps the goal in mind. Anyone interested in joining Savino's team can find all open digital transformation roles on LinkedIn.

"We are very mission-driven. In this space, I love the fact that it's a win-win no matter what—we can help people save money and grow the business at the same time," said Savino.

Coluzzi has served as the CFO for a variety of companies ranging from $50 million to nearly $1 billion including eOriginal, Revitas, Quintiq, Metrologic Instruments, and Honeywell Scanning & Mobility. He joined the team in late March and has already hit the ground running.

"I like to seek opportunities to help companies instill discipline and to fulfill their maximum potential, and I look forward to helping PCS take advantage of their powerful growth opportunities," said Coluzzi.

At PCS Retirement, Coluzzi will oversee finance, tax, treasury, risk management, and human resources. He brings about twenty years of experience in business technology and application software solutions. His expertise and technical competence in scaling high growth, finance, human resources, and other administrative functions will undoubtedly add value to the organization as it continues to grow.

PCS Retirement has ambitious goals for the future and will undoubtedly reach success by continuing to welcome professionals like Savino and Coluzzi to its team.

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement and its subsidiary, Aspire Financial, is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry, providing recordkeeping services to 19,000 plans and 850,000 eligible participants representing $26+ billion in assets under administration. In the individual (IRA) and multi-vendor (403(b) and 457) retirement markets, PCS | Aspire services 6,000 retirement plans, more than 92,000 educators and school administrators, and hold more than $6 billion in retirement assets in the K-12 and higher education markets. PCS Retirement's comprehensive retirement solutions platform also includes technology and business development tools for financial advisors for various plans including 401(k), Cash Balance, Defined Benefit, Non-Qualified, and HSAs.

To learn more, visit https://www.pcsretirement.com/.

