PCS Retirement Debuts New Marketing Team

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As it grows and expands into new markets, PCS Retirement, the nation's leading conflict-free retirement services platform, is pleased to announce the expansion of its marketing department led by Daniella Moiseyev, chief marketing officer, who joined the company in March, 2020.

"We are excited to have someone with Daniella's energy and strategic vision join our team", said Mark Klein, CEO of PCS Retirement. "With Daniella on board, we will continue to enhance our brand awareness with advisors and TPAs and help put them at the center of the client relationship."

The marketing team is committed to enhancing business results for the company and its advisor partners rather that acting as a "sales support" function. As part of this goal, the team has developed a robust marketing automation platform that drives participant engagement with and enhancing the advisor's brand value. They have begun a multi-month build out of the company's digital tools and services for advisors, including a reimagining of the corporate website and support of the re-launch of the Advisor Lab®, a one-of-a-kind tool that allows advisors to grow and manage their retirement plan business all in one place. They have also created a unified brand strategy across all business lines and begun a comprehensive brand-building media campaign.

Throughout its history, PCS Retirement has prided itself on offering a fiduciary platform that supports advisors and other fiduciaries in fulfilling their duties. Its flexible technology includes a variety of dynamic tools that make retirement plans effortless for advisors and their clients. Now, with this investment in the expansion of the marketing team and marketing technology, the company is even better positioned to support advisors. With the Advisor Lab® prospecting and benchmarking platform, ManagedPlan™, a plan solution that bridges advisors' retirement plan and wealth management business, and a trigger-based marketing automation system that guides participants to optimal savings actions such as enrollment and increasing contributions based on predictive data, PCS stands ready to provide advisors with the tools and actionable intelligence to grow their business.

Along with Moiseyev, the marketing team is now comprised of Nick Betlow, digital marketing director; Stephanie Wells Crona, individual accounts marketing manager; Maria Stenina, employer-sponsored plans marketing manager; Melissa Szafir, Efficient Advisors marketing manager; Alan Martinez, web development manager; Marlene "Mars" Anderson, creative manager; Nick DeGregorio, senior marketing automation administrator; Don Hoegg, Jr., senior communications associate; and Rebecca "Becca" Phengvath, copywriter. The marketing department's key partners include the fulfillment team, led by Wayne Thress, fulfillment supervisor, and Kelly Kolby, web product director.

The company's newest hires include: Moiseyev, previously chief marketing officer at the American Retirement Association; Stenina, joining the team from Oswald Financial, an advisory firm that specializes in retirement plans; Szafir, formerly vice president at an RIA; Anderson, previously senior digital designer at the American Retirement Association; and Phengvath, joining the team from digital marketing agency, Hibu.

"With PCS Retirement's cutting-edge technology, we have a way to holistically support the advisor conflict-free, and perhaps most importantly, we have the people that make a difference," said Stenina. "It's been exciting to join the PCS team and deliver that unique value."

Since March, the team has grown from three to ten people, increased the company's LinkedIn following by over 50%, and has launched an entirely new, modern financial wellness offering.

"I am really excited to work on the corporate website project because it will be key in differentiating us and building a truly modern, advisor-focused digital model," said Anderson.

The marketing team is enthusiastic about providing one-of-a-kind value to advisors, TPAs, plan sponsors, and participants. In leveraging technology and modern marketing practices, PCS Retirement continues to drive business growth and innovation in the retirement industry.

About PCS RetirementPCS Retirement, LLC is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry. PCS acquired Aspire in July and together they provide recordkeeping services to 18,000 plans and 750,000 eligible participants representing more than $23 billion in assets under administration. PCS' comprehensive retirement solutions platform includes business development tools for financial advisors, a data-driven recordkeeping technology that supports all types of retirement plans [401(k), 403(b), 457, IRA including Payroll Deduction, Cash Balance, Defined Benefit, Non-Qualified], individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

