PCS Edventures Announces Release Of BrickLAB STEAMventures

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!.com, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) programs, today announced the launch of BrickLAB STEAMventures, a safe and enriching student-driven, hands-on STEAM program developed for individual K-1 and 2-3rd grade learners.

BrickLAB STEAMventures is the brand new, one-of-a-kind learning solution from PCS Edventures, developed for young students to ignite a lifelong love of STEAM. Designed as a magazine series, each issue is full of enriching STEAM challenges, activities, experiments, and stories. The magazines are paired with a set of BrickLAB bricks (custom LEGO®-compatible building manipulatives) for instant hands-on STEAM learning, an Educator Guide with resources to support family engagement, and options for extended learning to keep students engaged and learning objectives up-to-date. As a way to ensure students are getting the consistent development and STEAM enrichment necessary to grow as 21st-century learners, BrickLAB STEAMventures helps parents, teachers, and districts navigate the unknowns of the upcoming school year.

BrickLAB STEAMventures keeps learners safe with easily sanitizable materials, and it enriches learning in any environment, regardless of who, what, where, or if there is an internet-connected device. From home, afterschool, club, classroom, and hybrid settings, the student-driven curriculum is self-contained and ready for engagement. This program hinges around family engagement through STEAM-themed magazines brimming with multi-subject integration. BrickLAB STEAMventures is innovating education and helping strengthen the partnership between educators and parents.

Cynthia Hernandez, Director of Sales and Marketing at PCS Edventures, said, "With the world of education turning on its head, we saw it as our duty at PCS Edventures to create a unique product that students can engage with anywhere, at any time. Designed with the subjects students love in mind, BrickLAB STEAMventures hits all the nails on the head. It bridges the gap between at-home and classroom learning. It keeps students engaged for hours with hands-on STEAM enrichment. It's aligned to all the curriculum standards present in modern classrooms, it supplements lesson plans lost to the ever-changing school year, and it keeps students safe with easy-to-sanitize materials. BrickLAB STEAMventures is mitigating learning loss while revolutionizing at-home learning."

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) and have been deployed at over 7,000 sites in all 50 United States and 17 foreign countries. Its Thrust-UAV division develops and sells drone-related products and products that use drone technologies. https://edventures.com .

