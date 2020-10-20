PCloudy Launches Browser Cloud For Desktop Web Testing

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- pCloudy, a continuous testing cloud, is all set to launch a mega-feature browser cloud for testing web applications. In the browser cloud, you can have access to a set of real-time laptop systems in which you can perform web-app, website and cross-browser testing. The browser cloud supports multiple operating systems such as Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Catalina, Mojave and browser combinations, like Safari, Firefox, Chrome, IE, etc., that are conducive to run cross-platform compatible test runs seamlessly. The cloud platform ensures parallel testing, allowing web application testing on multiple devices simultaneously, providing full test coverage as well as accelerating testing speed. Users can benefit from some significant features that include automation execution at scale using Selenium, capturing screenshots of identified issues and also change the resolution of the screen to check for compatibility across different browsers and screen resolutions. The cloud is highly scalable, enabling high flexibility for choosing the number of devices as per the project requirements. One of the greatest advantages of this cloud system is that you can access it from anywhere and anytime without hampering your business continuity.

pCloudy is a cloud-based continuous testing platform for mobile and web-based applications, allowing testing from anywhere and anytime. pCloudy is a comprehensive solution having multiple features for faster, qualitative, and convenient application testing. It consists of more than 5,000 device-browser combinations facilitating seamless mobile-app and cross-browser testing over multiple devices or browser labs saving the user from investing big bucks in setting up your own labs. pCloudy also offers solutions to scale up existing device labs with its plug-and-play systems to setup a cloud based device lab. Apart from manual testing, you can have high-speed automation test runs on real devices for accurate testing results. pCloudy is equipped with AI-powered features like "Certifaya" which provides an automated health checkup report for an application. It supports the integration of many popular testing frameworks and collaborative tools like Jenkins, Appium, Jira, Github, Slack, etc. pCloudy has a healthy global presence and provides solutions to many Fortune 500 companies.

