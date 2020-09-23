PCL & Eddy Solutions To Host Virtual IoT Proptech Summit

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction and our partner, Internet of Things (IoT) leak protection supplier Eddy Solutions, are pleased to announce the launch of a virtual IoT and property technology trade show and conference focused...

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction and our partner, Internet of Things (IoT) leak protection supplier Eddy Solutions, are pleased to announce the launch of a virtual IoT and property technology trade show and conference focused on innovation and thought leadership.

The first IoT PropTech Summit is a one-day online event that will bring together technology leaders to educate on and discuss the state of IoT today, and the opportunities that IoT brings to business sectors, including the burgeoning PropTech sector.

"Industries need to innovate to survive and like Construction, Real Estate is currently undergoing a necessary digital transformation," said Mark Bryant, PCL CIO. "Embracing technology and innovation is a key to success in all business sectors, but our most successful future is a collaborative one. This virtual conference is timely not just by providing a safe and convenient means for connection and collaboration in these changing times, but also to showcase the incredible potential that IoT offers toward a technologically advanced future."

The summit will focus on the advantages of IoT and PropTech, risk management and insurance benefits, resource management, overall efficiencies and examples from industry leaders who are using IoT to further their business. PCL and its Job Site Insights TM (JSI TM) smart IoT construction platform partners Eddy Solutions, CopperTree Analytics and AOMS Technologies, will be discussing the advantages of connected technology in all aspects of a construction job site.

"As we move into a new reality, the advantages of IoT and technology cannot be overstated," said Travis Allan, CEO and President of Eddy Solutions. "We're excited at the potential of this conference to showcase the incredible technology advances already seen in the industry and connect with innovators and clients to share the potential of IoT."

The November 19 conference is free of charge for all attendees and invites thousands of key decision makers and influencers in the property, real estate technology and innovation markets to gain insights into the advantages of IoT. Sign up and view the virtual conference agenda, session and presenter information here at the IoT PropTech Summit website.

ABOUT EDDY SOLUTIONSEddy Solutions is a provider of smart water monitoring and leak mitigation technologies. Our intelligent suite of products continuously track and monitor the water environments of buildings and homes. Through our proprietary technology, custom dashboards, and 24/7 monitoring and support, we provide protection from water damage to commercial and multi-unit residential buildings and single-family homes. Learn more about our suite of products at eddysolutions.com.

About PCL ConstructionPCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of $9 billion, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcl--eddy-solutions-to-host-virtual-iot-proptech-summit-301136897.html

SOURCE PCL Construction