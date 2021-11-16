PCG Artist Development To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Summer Bootcamp Event For Aspiring Recording Artists & Singer-Songwriters

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PCG Artist Development, a world leader in artist development, is excited to announce the 10th anniversary of their popular Summer Bootcamp event, which returns to an in-person event July 15-16, near Nashville. Event venue locations, breakout sessions, showcase performers and other details will be announced at a later date. Artists may register now through Dec. 25 at PCGartistdevelopment.com/events-master-classes to receive 50% off admission, using code "PCG50".

Summer Bootcamp brings together some of the best and brightest minds in songwriting, production, vocal/performance coaching, and other entertainment industry professionals. In two days, under one roof, young aspiring artists will learn from some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the industry. The PCG team will bring together an experienced group of entertainment industry thought leaders in artist management, entertainment attorneys, record production, publicity/media relations, social media, record label executives, hit songwriters, celebrities and more for a weekend the artist teams will never forget.

"I am extremely proud of the positive impact PCG Summer Bootcamp has made in the lives of countless artists over the last ten years," said PCG CEO, Bernard Porter. "It's been so rewarding to see immediate results as we strengthen all elements of the artist's mind, body and spirit. Artists will leave us fully charged and ready to take on the world!"

In addition to the basic fundamentals, the PCG team will focus on the best practices for social media, tools the pros use for gaining major visibility, and how to correctly set yourself up as a music business to garner all income streams from your music.

The highlight of PCG Summer Bootcamp is the artist's showcase event, where selected artists will have an invaluable opportunity to perform in front of, and receive honest feedback from a panel of performance and music industry experts. Whether performing or cheering on your favorite artist, everyone will have a chance to learn from some of the best and brightest minds in the music industry.

About PCG Artist Development:Using their customized, scientific approach, The Science Of Artist Development, PCG provides hands-on, real-world training and education with the best coaches and mentors in the music industry. PCG consists of a core in-office staff, and a vast network of providers who work with the most successful artists in the entertainment industry. Through years of experience and success in the industry, our staff is uniquely qualified to prescribe the services and providers you need and the wisdom to know when you need them. Our providers include award-winning producers and songwriters, social media experts and influencers, performance, vocal and instrument coaches, media trainers, publicists, hair, makeup and wardrobe stylists, photographers, videographers and so much more. With over 100 of the most sought-after coaches, mentors and service providers in the industry, PCG provides training and expertise that is second to none.

