PCG Announces New Employee Support And Engagement Efforts As Pandemic Continues

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) today announced new action and additional measures to support and engage employees as the pandemic continues.

This week, the firm provided a $1,000 stipend to each of its nearly 3,000 employees to assist with COVID-related personal, family, or living expenses. This marks the second time PCG has provided financial resources to all employees to offset the impacts of COVID. The stipend is in addition to the traditional Holiday bonus employees receive.

Full office openings have also been postponed indefinitely as PCG prioritizes safety and flexibility for its nearly 3,000 employees. Specifically, the firm is using technological resources to identify and support new options to design and sustain a hybrid workplace for its workforce. These options include a desk reservation system that enables employees to decide when and how they physically go into a PCG office to work, and to facilitate social distancing.

PCG is taking the celebration of its 35 th year in business fully virtual and providing every employee with $35 toward the lunch of their choice during the virtual event.

PCG Founder and CEO William Mosakowski said, "The safety and well-being of our people is our first priority. The pandemic has created new personal and professional responsibilities for our employees and we have responded with creativity to support our people at home and at work. The past 18 months have tested many long-held assumptions at PCG, and one we now recognize as a fact is that PCG's sense of community and culture of innovation do not rely on the physical presence of our people, they are activated wherever our people are. We will continue to support that."

Founded in 1986, PCG has grown over 35 years to nearly 3,000 people across the U.S., Canada, and Europe and has galvanized them around a commitment to helping public sector organizations make life better for people. The company marks its 35-year anniversary this month. An in-person celebration had been planned for the event, but the company decided to take the celebration virtual in the wake of a new pandemic strain.

"PCG employees work effectively from everywhere," Mosakowski said. "There's no reason we cannot also come together in celebration from everywhere."

Ripplematch recently named PCG among the Next Gen 100 Top Workplaces, featuring companies and organizations that invest in programs, benefits, and culture that promote personal and professional success. In conjunction with the ranking, Ripplematch issued What GenZ Wants, a report on what GenZ values in a workplace. Flexibility is chief among valued benefits.

PCG has made significant contributions to combatting COVID-19 as a trusted partner to public health authorities for contact tracing services in several states: New York, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, and South Carolina.

About Public Consulting GroupPublic Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG employs over 2,500 professionals worldwide—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm has extensive experience in all 50 states, clients in six Canadian provinces, and a growing practice in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.

