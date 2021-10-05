PBS AND ITS Member STATIONS NOW OFFERED ON DIRECTV STREAM

ARLINGTON, Va. and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBS and DIRECTV today announced plans to begin offering local PBS member stations on DIRECTV STREAM starting later this year.

Participating PBS member stations will become available over the next few months, and the full launch will be completed in 2022. PBS on DIRECTV STREAM includes PBS member stations' full broadcast channels streamed live, as well as the PBS free video-on-demand library that complements the live broadcasts.

"Entertainment is personal and should serve every member of the household, which is why we're partnering with PBS to deliver DIRECTV STREAM customers more choice, more control and a more convenient way to access the content they care about most," said Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer for DIRECTV.

The addition of the PBS member stations bolsters DIRECTV STREAM's already industry-leading offering of local content many consumers value. DIRECTV STREAM provides roughly 800 local ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX stations and virtually all the various Bally Sports, NBC Sports, Spectrum Sports, AT&T SportsNet, MSG and other top regional sports networks.

The PBS-DIRECTV STREAM relationship continues to expand PBS's digital presence and boasts award-winning content from locally produced shows and PBS favorites, such as MASTERPIECE, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FRONTLINE, PBS NEWSHOUR and more.

"As viewer habits continue to evolve, PBS remains committed to making our award-winning, national and local content available to all Americans across as many platforms as possible. This partnership will allow PBS and our member stations to expand our digital footprint and reach more viewers with content that inspires, educates and entertains," said Ira Rubenstein, PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer.

In addition, the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel has recently joined both the DIRECTV STREAM and DIRECTV lineups, helping to extend the PBS mission of preparing young children for success in school and life through trusted, educational media, available anytime and anywhere. Through this partnership, even our youngest of viewers can access their favorite series, including DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD, MOLLY OF DENALI, ODD SQUAD, PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC and WILD KRATTS, among many others, via DIRECTV and its on-demand menu or using the same capabilities on DIRECTV STREAM.

"At PBS KIDS, making our high-quality content accessible to as many children across the country as possible is integral to our mission," said Sara DeWitt, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Children's Media and Education, PBS. "As families continue to look to us for more ways to watch, we're thrilled we can continue building on our offerings with DIRECTV—both on broadcast and digital—to ensure we're meeting them where they are."

About DIRECTV:

Since its launch in 1994, DIRECTV has continually evolved its product, best-in-class content, service and user experience to provide customers with an industry-leading video offering. DIRECTV offers the industry's best picture format and exciting content in 4K HDR. It is the undisputed leader in sports, bringing NFL Sunday Ticket customers every live out-of-market NFL game, every Sunday during the NFL season. DIRECTV also gives customers the choice of watching movies and TV shows from virtually anywhere - on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via the DIRECTV app. DIRECTV STREAM, the streaming video service, is designed for the household that wants the best of live TV and on-demand, compelling live TV packages, sports and, when using a DIRECTV STREAM device, access to more than 7,000 apps on Google Play.

DIRECTV products and services are provided or offered by DIRECTV, LLC., its subsidiaries and affiliates under the DIRECTV brand. DIRECTV, the DIRECTV logo and other markets are trademarks and service marks of DIRECTV or its affiliated companies. Google and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

About PBS:PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 120 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirm that PBS's premier children's media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV - including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Communications on Twitter.

