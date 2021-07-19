PBG BioPharma Inc. Receives Health Canada Cannabis Processing Licence

LEDUC, AB, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - PBG BioPharma Inc. ("PBG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Health Canada has issued the company a Standard Processing Licence under the Cannabis Act, allowing the company to begin commercial scale...

LEDUC, AB, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - PBG BioPharma Inc. ("PBG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Health Canada has issued the company a Standard Processing Licence under the Cannabis Act, allowing the company to begin commercial scale cannabis/hemp manufacturing operations immediately.

The Standard Processing Licence allows PBG to process and/or sell cannabis/hemp derived ingredients including extracts, concentrate, and isolates to other licenced partners. It also allows the company to develop and manufacture Cannabis 2.0 products including oils, topicals, vapes and edibles. With its unmatched expertise and technologies in extraction, distillation, isolation and purification including crystallization and nano-emulsification, the company can produce innovative, purified and highly sought-after hemp/cannabis derived ingredients such as CBD, CBG, CBN, and THC to meet diverse needs in the medicinal and adult-use recreational and health/wellness markets.

In addition, PBG has already received its Cannabis Analytical Licence from Health Canada for its state-of-the-art GMP and ISO compliant research and analytical laboratories. Led by highly experienced staff, PBG labs offers all cannabis-related lab testing and product development services, including testing for active ingredients, terpene profiles and impurities as well as customized novel formulations. Together with the newly received Standard Processing Licence, PBG is capable of providing one-stop-shop services from ingredients extraction and product manufacturing to product release.

"This is a major step forward to realizing our company's overall vision," PBG BioPharma's Founder, President and CEO, Dr. Jacqueline Shan, said of this achievement. "We are extremely excited to start applying our proprietary innovative technologies to make and commercialize cannabis/hemp derived health and wellness products. We can now provide innovative contract manufacturing and product development solutions to hemp/cannabis industrial partners."

PBG also expects to receive its sales amendment licence shortly after which will allow the company to sell branded and/or white-labeled consumer products to licenced cannabis retailers.

Located in Leduc, Alberta, PBG BioPharma's 25,000 square-foot state-of-the-art cannabis manufacturing, extraction and analytical testing licenced facility has the capacity to extract over 350,000 kg of cannabis/hemp biomass annually and to manufacture a wide range of Cannabis 2.0 products.

The facility boasts state-of-the-art extraction, purification, formulation, and manufacturing capabilities, including proprietary crystallization technology to turn crude oils into highly purified CBD crystals and proprietary nano-emulsification technology for water-soluble CBD and/or THC products. The facility will provide B2B partners with a complete solution for their products by fast-tracking the manufacturing and analysis processes. This facility is built to serve the needs of licenced companies that are looking to launch cannabis 2.0 products and puts PBG in a prime position to market directly to international businesses looking to create white label or private label product lines.

About PBG BioPharma Inc.

PBG BioPharma is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company focusing on the research and development, testing, and manufacturing of nutraceuticals and biopharmaceuticals including science-based cannabis products. Using its proprietary GenBioChem® Triple Fingerprinting Technology platform, the company takes a pharmaceutical approach to its product development, testing, and manufacturing process. PBG BioPharma's products are vigorously tested and standardized by chemical, biological, and genomic fingerprinting to ensure product consistency, traceability, purity, and potency batch-to-batch, and are in compliance with or exceed regulatory standards. PBG BioPharma is currently conducting research and development in the areas of immunotherapy, broad-spectrum anti-viral therapy, neuropathic pain and other neurological disorder management.

