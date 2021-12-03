PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) - Get PBF Logistics LP Report announced today that the partnership's management will be participating in the Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility and Renewable Symposium on December 9, 2021.

About PBF Logistics LPPBF Logistics LP (PBFX) - Get PBF Logistics LP Report, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-attend-wells-fargo-midstream-utility-and-renewable-symposium-301437340.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP