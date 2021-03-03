PBF Logistics Announces Availability Of 2020 K-1 Tax Packages

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) - Get Report announces availability of 2020 K-1 Tax Packages. The packages are available online and may be accessed at:

- https://www.partnerdatalink.com/pbflogistics.

As of March 2, 2021, PBFX is in the process of mailing the 2020 tax packages to unitholders.

PBF Logistics LPPBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

