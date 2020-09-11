PBF Energy Announces Retirement Of Director Edward Kosnik

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) - Get Report announced today that Edward Kosnik will retire as a director effective as of September 30, 2020.

Thomas Nimbley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PBF Energy commented, "As one of the longest serving members of PBF Energy's Board of Directors, Lead Director and the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Ed has played a critical role at PBF, exhibiting financial acumen and professionalism. We are grateful for his exemplary leadership of the PBF Board and many contributions to the Company and wish him well in his retirement."

About PBF Energy Inc.PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) - Get Report is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) - Get Report.

