Payroll Organizations Host First Interactive Payroll Solutions Showcase

SAN ANTONIO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association and the Global Payroll Management Institute are co-hosting the first ever Payroll Solutions Showcase on July 13, 2021. The online event, complimentary to attendees, is a one-stop interactive event for anyone in the payroll industry who wants to stay up-to-date on the best domestic and global payroll solutions in the current marketplace.

Participants at the Payroll Solutions Showcase can attend four panel discussions throughout the day, covering topics including reshaping the employee experience, payroll and HR information systems, embracing automation, and different pay options. Attendees can also schedule product demos with 14 different global payroll and HR service providers.

"The Payroll Solutions Showcase is a first-of-its-kind event for payroll professionals to meet with payroll industry service providers all in one place," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association. "It can be a time-consuming challenge for payroll professionals to determine which services will be the best fit for their organizations. The Payroll Solutions Showcase brings the top payroll service providers together in one easy to attend virtual venue."

Providers scheduled for the virtual event include ADP, Money Network, rapid!, and UKG. Event Supporters include JGA Recruitment Group, Jobing.com, and NelsonHall. Participants will have the opportunity to vote for their top products and services with the first-ever Showcase Standout Awards. Featuring eight categories, all voting participants in the Showcase Standout Awards will be entered into a special drawing for a free registration to the 2022 Payroll Congress in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The Payroll Solutions Showcase will be available on-demand through December 31. Individuals interested in attending the Payroll Solutions Showcase can learn more at www.payrollsolutionsshowcase.com.

