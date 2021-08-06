Payroll Organizations Announce Finalists For Showcase Standout Awards
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association and the Global Payroll Management Institute announced the finalists for its inaugural Showcase Standout Awards. Featuring eight categories, the awards recognize the best payroll product demonstrations featured at the Payroll Solutions Showcase (PSS).
The Payroll Solutions Showcase was a one-day event held in July that brought payroll practitioners together with major payroll product and service providers to experience case studies, product demonstrations, and four forward-looking panel discussions. The event is available on-demand through the end of the year. Finalists were selected solely through votes cast by PSS attendees.
"The Showcase Standout Awards recognize outstanding payroll solutions providers and their presentations of premier products for the payroll industry," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association and president of the Global Payroll Management Institute.
The demonstration finalists by category:
Overall PSS Best Demo
ADP's SmartCompliance
UKG's Ready
UKG's Enterprise Pay and Time Solutions
The Employee Experience
ADP's Workforce Now
ADP's SmartCompliance
Tapcheck
Ceridian
Wage Access Options
ADP's SmartCompliance
DailyPay
Tapcheck
Money Network
rapid! for their presentation "Earned Wage Access"
rapid! for their presentation "End of Paycards"
Cutting Edge Technology
ADP's DataCloud
Ramco
UKG's Ready
DailyPay
Tapcheck
Cloud Solutions
ADP's DataCloud
CloudPay
UKG's Enterprise Pay and Time Solutions
UKG's Culture Drive Payroll Solution
Emerging Software
Ceridian
CloudPay
Immedis
Ramco
Workforce Management Solutions
ADP's Workforce Now
Ceridian
UKG's Enterprise Pay and Time Solutions
The Human Resource Information System (HRIS)
Ceridian
UKG's Ready
UKG's Enterprise Pay and Time Solutions
Winners for all eight categories will be announced on August 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET. For more information, visit www.payrollsolutionsshowcase.com.
The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.
The Global Payroll Management Institute is a leading international community of payroll leaders, managers, practitioners, researchers, and technology experts. Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payroll-organizations-announce-finalists-for-showcase-standout-awards-301350392.html
SOURCE The American Payroll Association