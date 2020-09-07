Payroll Group Offers Money Maximizing Tools, Free Paycheck During National Payroll Week

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Payroll Week® (NPW), September 7-11, the American Payroll Association (APA) is providing individuals across America resources to get more out of their pay and the opportunity to win a free...

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Payroll Week® (NPW), September 7-11, the American Payroll Association (APA) is providing individuals across America resources to get more out of their pay and the opportunity to win a free paycheck.

"National Payroll Week is the perfect time to ensure everyone across the country is equipped with the best tools and resources possible to get more from their pay," shared Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA.

Visitors to the NPW website will gain access to materials and tools that will educate them on ways their paychecks or unemployment benefits can reach their fullest potential, including reevaluating withholding amounts, discovering the benefits of direct deposit and split deposit, and more.

Individuals are also invited to participate in the annual "Getting Paid In America" online survey at www.nationalpayrollweek.com. The annual survey provides insight into views toward evolving payroll and wage payment trends. One randomly selected survey participant will win a grand prize of a free paycheck and a dream vacation for two, or the comparable cash value of the trip.

National Payroll Week is an annual event recognizing the contributions of America's wage-earners and the payroll professionals who ensure they are paid accurately and on-time. For more information about NPW, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

The American Payroll Association is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

