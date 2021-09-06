Payroll Group Offers Free Paycheck, Scholarships, Educational Tools During National Payroll Week

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association is offering paycheck maximizing education, scholarship opportunities, plus a chance to win an extra paycheck during National Payroll Week®, September 6-10.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association is offering paycheck maximizing education, scholarship opportunities, plus a chance to win an extra paycheck during National Payroll Week®, September 6-10. National Payroll Week recognizes the contributions of America's 150 million workers and the payroll professionals who ensure they're paid accurately and on-time, every time.

Visitors to the NPW website can access tools and resources to help them get the most out of their paychecks. A simple step like checking your tax withholding can result in more money in your pocket each payday.

"National Payroll Week is the perfect time to take a step back and make sure you're getting the most out of your pay," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA.

Individuals are invited to take the annual "Getting Paid In America" survey at www.nationalpayrollweek.com. This survey provides insight on evolving payroll and wage payment trends. One randomly selected participant will win the NPW grand prize of a bonus paycheck and a vacation for two.

In addition, through NPW's Money Matters National Education Day (MMNED) initiative, the APA and sponsor Paychex will award three scholarships for students. Each year during MMNED, hundreds of payroll professionals connect with local schools, community organizations, and youth groups. Payroll professionals teach young adults about the payroll withholding system and the basics of how their paycheck is calculated, through an interactive presentation.

"It is so important to provide America's future workforce with the financial tools they need to achieve financial success, which starts with understanding their paycheck," shared Maddux.

NPW is an annual event recognizing the contributions of America's nearly 150 million employees and the payroll professionals who ensure they're paid accurately and on-time. Through the payroll withholding system they contribute 70 percent of the U.S. Treasury's annual revenue.

For more information about NPW and how you can get involved, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

