Payport® Makes Strategic Move, Hires Miles Esfahani And Philip Owen As CEO And CFO

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payport® announced Monday that Miles Esfahani has taken over at the helm of the company on October 1st, 2020. Previously the CEO of a market leading 150M telecoms fund backed by leading European banks, Esfahani brings a wealth of experience to the company with great promise for 2021. His portfolio and contacts will allow Payport® to tackle its ambitious expansion plans and positions itself as the sole provider of realtime settlement solution in the telecoms industry.

The launch of Payport®'s proprietary instant crypto-settlement platform including its very own proprietary blockchain

From the moment of his hiring, Miles has immediately rebranded the company to Payport® and initiated the way for the launch of Payport®'s proprietary instant crypto/settlement platform including its very own proprietary Blockchain, converting Payport® into a world class company powered by a team of experts that is a force to be reckoned with.

"It is an honor to have been chosen to be Payport®'s new CEO," Esfahani said. "My focus will now be dedicated to advancing Payport®'s expansion plan and to fiercely defend the interest of our shareholders in these unprecedented times. 2021 will be all about offering a seamless global settlement solution on a single platform which will work as a hub for the wholesale industry and that, has been needed for quite a while. We expect this to be an instant game changer for the industry."

In order to fulfill its plan for 2021, Payport® will need an aggressive funding strategy for which Esfahani announced this Monday he had hired industry veteran and leading Fintech CFO, Philip Owen who was instrumental in the funding of Esfahani's previous fund. With over 20 years' experience in corporate finance and a proven track record, Owen opens European capital markets and brings the highest level of credibility to Payport®'s future funding rounds.

"I am very pleased to join Payport®, which has now signed an agreement with a key funding partner to enable us to realize our business goals. I am particularly looking forward to working with our funding partner to explore new financing initiatives. The new back office infrastructure that has been put in place over a short time is a testament to the leadership from Miles which has inspired myself and the rest of the team to start 2021 with a new vision for Payport®."

Established in 2017, Payport®, Inc is a Colorado company with an annual revenue of $80M+. For more information, visit www.Payportinc.com or call (720) 634-3484.

