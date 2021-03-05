Payoneer To Participate In Upcoming Conferences

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC) , a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Payoneer Inc. ("Payoneer" or the "Company"), the global payment and commerce-enabling platform which powers growth for millions of digital businesses worldwide, will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences.

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum. The presentation will begin at 2:20 PM ET.

On Monday, March 22, 2021, the Company will be presenting at the 2021 BofA Securities Electronic Payment Symposium. The presentation will begin at 9:00 AM ET.

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Cowen FinTech Bus Tour. The presentation will begin at 11:30 AM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access webcasts and replays of the events by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://www.payoneer.com/investors/.

About FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank-check company led by Betsy Z. Cohen as Chairman of the Board and Ryan M. Gilbert as President and Chief Executive Officer formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more technology and financial services technology companies.

About Payoneer

Payoneer's mission is to empower businesses to go beyond - beyond borders, limits and expectations. In today's digital world, Payoneer enables any business of any size from anywhere to access new economic opportunities by making it possible to transact as easily globally as they do locally.

Payoneer's digital platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces and enterprises from 190 countries and territories. Leveraging its robust technology, compliance, operations and banking infrastructure, Payoneer delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services and risk management. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world's leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork and Walmart, Payoneer makes global commerce easy and secure. Founded in 2005, Payoneer has a team based all around the world.

In February 2021, Payoneer entered into a definitive merger agreement with FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC) in a transaction that would result in Payoneer becoming a U.S. publicly listed entity. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

www.payoneer.com

