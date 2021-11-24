Payoneer Announces Participation At The Stephens Investment Conference

Payoneer Global Inc. ("Payoneer" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today announced that Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Levine, Chief Financial...

Payoneer Global Inc. ("Payoneer" or the "Company") (PAYO) , the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today announced that Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Levine, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Stephens Investment Conference on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET. Investors and interested parties can access the webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://www.payoneer.com/investors/.

About Payoneer

Payoneer (PAYO) is the world's go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world's leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.

