PayMyTuition Launches Payment Wheel, An All-in-One Solution Set For Canadian Education Payments With Direct Integration Into Student Information And AP Systems

TORONTO and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PayMyTuition, a leading provider of technology-driven global payment processing solutions for tuition payments, announced today the launch of Payment Wheel, an innovative suite of solutions specifically designed for Canadian educational institutions to remove friction within domestic and international tuition payments while streamlining institutions' international business payments. The Payment Wheel solution includes both a set of innovative domestic and international solutions including tuition payments, refunds, payment plans, and a next-generation vendor payment module, all with direct integration into educational institutions' student information and AP systems.

"We are excited to announce our newest innovation, Payment Wheel, an all-in-one solution set for Canadian schools to provide them with various domestic and international payment tools that will streamline their business and tuition payment processes," said Arif Harji, Director, Chief Market Strategist at MTFX Group. "We launched Payment Wheel to provide a unique offering to our partners, enabling institutions with next-generation technologies and students with payment choice and flexibility. With a single integration into schools' ERP and AP systems, our partners will receive access to multiple solutions that will open up staff resources and reduce costs of traditional payment processing."

PayMyTuition's Payment Wheel solution set includes:

Domestic and international payments: PayMyTuition's Payment Wheel offers students and schools multiple domestic payment options for paying tuition and fees including Interac bulk requests for money, bill payments, pre-authorized debits, EFTs, wires, credit cards, and payments through various e-wallets. This domestic payment product, combined with the international payments solution that removes the friction from international tuition payments across 140+ countries in 100+ currencies, offers an all-in-one solution for schools and students alike.

Domestic and international refunds:By way of PayMyTuition's refund solution, Payment Wheel removes manual and multi-journal accounting entries within AP systems, saving institutions time and money on overall processing fees. In addition, the domestic refund solution utilizes Interac bulk payment e-transfers, removing the need for manual cheques.

Domestic and international payment plans:PayMyTuition's innovative payment plan solution not only provides flexibility on payment scheduling for students with personalized installment plans and various payment methods but also enables students to pay for tuition and fees in local currencies, ensuring they have the most cost-effective way to pay for tuition.

Domestic and international vendor payment module: PayMyTuition's innovative vendor payments module can be directly integrated into both ERP and A/P systems, providing account payable automation that effectively manages and runs compliance checks on all vendor account information. It manages schools' multi-currency accounting requirements, allowing them to invoice and pay suppliers in alternative and vendor-preferred payment methods, eliminating the need for AP reconciliation. This next-generation technology provides fund settlement to domestic and international merchants in less than 24 hours.

PayMyTuition's Payment Wheel solution can be seamlessly integrated, by way of its real-time API, into most student information systems including Banner, Colleague, PeopleSoft, Workday and Jenzabar.

