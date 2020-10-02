Payment Processing Solutions Market By Payment Method, Mode Of Deployment, Vertical, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payment Processing Solutions Market by Payment Method (Debit Card, Credit Card, eWallets, ACH, and Others), Mode Of Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), Vertical (BFSI, Government And Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global payment processing solutions market is expected to grow from USD 74,396 million in 2020 to USD 1,20,774 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.2%, during the forecast period.

Major growth factors for the market include increasing worldwide initiatives for the promotion of digital and online payments, high proliferation of smartphones, focus on improving customer experience, and customers' demand for immediacy of payments and settlements. By payment method, eWallet segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period AneWallet is a way of carrying digital card information in a digital form on a mobile device. To make purchases, people can pay with their tablets, smartwatches, or smartphones. Normally, an e-Wallet is a payment service through which individuals and businesses can send and receive money through a mobile device. Primarily, it enables an individual to receive payments, as well as pay, using a mobile device. Usually, an e-wallet is provided through some payment processing models. By region, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Payment methods vary widely across the region, both between and within countries, and across the spectrums of development from urban to rural. Companies operating in Asia, thus, face a complicated and demanding payment landscape. Since the last few years, APAC increasingly preferred to pay online via alternative payment methods, such as eWallets, bank transfers, and cash on delivery. Moreover, the increasing market of retail in APAC has enabled the payment processing solutions provider to focus more in this region for providing advanced solutions.In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the payment processing solutions market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Payment Processing Solutions Market4.2 Global Market; Market Share of Top Two Payment Methods and Regions4.3 Market: Investment Scenario 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Ecommerce Sales Along With Growing Internet Penetration5.2.1.2 Embracing Contactless Payments Globally5.2.1.3 Evolving Customer Expectations5.2.1.4 Rising Use of Mcommerce in the Transportation Industry5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Absence of a Global Standard for Cross-Border Transactions5.2.2.2 Lack of Digital Literacy in Emerging Countries5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Financial Inclusion Across the Globe5.2.3.2 Rising Government and Private Initiatives to Promote Digital Transactions5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Threat of Increasing Cyberattacks on Digital Payment Solutions5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis5.3.1 COVID-19 Dynamics That Impact the Market Growth5.4 Standards and Regulatory Implications5.4.1 Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council5.4.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard5.4.3 Payment Services Directive5.4.4 First Payment Services Directive5.4.5 Second Payment Services Directive5.5 Payment Processing Market: Value Chain Analysis5.6 Technology Analysis5.7 Pricing Analysis5.8 Case Study Analysis 6 Payment Processing Solutions Market, by Payment Method6.1 Introduction6.2 Ewallet6.2.1 Ewallet: Market Drivers6.2.2 Ewallet: Impact of Covid-196.3 Credit Card6.3.1 Credit Card: Market Drivers6.3.2 Credit Card: Impact of Covid-196.4 Debit Card6.4.1 Debit Card: Payment Processing Solutions Market Drivers6.4.2 Debit Card: Impact of Covid-196.5 Automatic Clearing House6.5.1 Automatic Clearing House: Payment Processing Solution Market Drivers6.5.2 Automatic Clearing House: Impact of Covid-196.6 Others6.6.1 Others: Payment Processing Solution Payment Mode Market Drivers6.6.2 Others: Impact of Covid-19 7 Payment Processing Solutions Market, by Deployment Type7.1 Introduction7.2 On-Premises7.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers7.2.2 On-Premises: Impact of Covid-197.3 Cloud-Based7.3.1 Cloud-Based: Market Drivers7.3.2 Cloud-Based: Impact of Covid-19 8 Payment Processing Solutions Market, by Vertical8.1 Introduction8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance8.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Payment Processing Solution Market Drivers8.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Impact of COVID-198.3 Government and Utilities8.3.1 Government and Utilities: Payment Processing Solution Market Drivers8.3.2 Government and Utilities: Impact of COVID-198.4 Telecom and It8.4.1 Telecom and It: Market Drivers8.4.2 Telecom and It: Impact of COVID-198.5 Healthcare8.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers8.5.2 Healthcare: Impact of COVID-198.6 Real Estate8.6.1 Real Estate: Payment Processing Solutions Market Drivers8.6.2 Real Estate: Impact of COVID-198.7 Retail and Ecommerce8.7.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers8.7.2 Retail and Ecommerce: Impact of COVID-198.8 Media and Entertainment8.8.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers8.8.2 Media and Entertainment: Impact of COVID-198.9 Travel and Hospitality8.9.1 Travel and Hospitality: Payment Processing Solutions Market Drivers8.9.2 Travel and Hospitality: Impact of COVID-198.10 Other Verticals 9 Payment Processing Solutions Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.5 Middle East and Africa9.6 Latin America 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Market Evaluation Framework10.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players10.4 Historical Revenue Analysis10.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020 11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix11.1.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology11.1.2 Star11.1.3 Pervasive11.1.4 Emerging Leaders11.2 Company Profiles11.2.1 Paypal11.2.2 Fiserv11.2.3 Fis11.2.4 Square11.2.5 Global Payments11.2.6 Wirecard11.2.7 ACI Worldwide11.2.8 Mastercard11.2.9 Visa 11.2.10 Adyen 11.2.11 Stripe 11.2.12 CCBill 11.2.13 Payu 11.2.14 Authorize.Net 11.2.15 Jack Henry & Associates 11.2.16 Alipay 11.2.17 Paysafe 11.2.18 Bluesnap 11.2.19 Secure Payment Systems 11.2.20 Worldline 11.2.21 Spreedly 11.2.22 Fattmerchant 11.2.23 Paytrace 11.2.24 Dwolla 11.2.25 Payprotec 11.2.26 Signapay 11.2.27 Klik & Pay11.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology11.3.1 Progressive Companies11.3.2 Responsive Companies11.3.3 Dynamic Companies11.3.4 Starting Blocks11.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix11.5 Startup/SME Profiles11.5.1 Finix Payments11.5.2 Due11.5.3 Phonepe11.5.4 Modulr11.5.5 Pineapple Payments11.5.6 Razorpay11.5.7 MuchBetter11.5.8 Paykickstart11.5.9 AeroPay 11.5.10 Sila11.6 Right-To-Win 12 Adjacent/Related Market 13 Appendix

