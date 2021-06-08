Paylogix Upgrades Lite System For SaaS Partners

WESTBURY, N.Y, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylogix ®, a Third-Party Administrator and solutions provider for insurance payment processes and enrollment technology, has implemented major software updates to the Paylogix Lite Saas System to improve the...

WESTBURY, N.Y, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylogix ®, a Third-Party Administrator and solutions provider for insurance payment processes and enrollment technology, has implemented major software updates to the Paylogix Lite Saas System to improve the platform's look, feel and efficiency.

Paylogix systems and solutions continue to be vital for brokers, HR professionals, and insurance carriers providing access to helpful enrollment and billing technologies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to guarantee fast insurance payment processes was more necessary than ever. The technology team at Paylogix worked to provide vital system upgrades to optimize the interface of the Paylogix Lite System.

"Paylogix is always looking to enhance our system to make it easier for users to navigate," stated Mike DeLorenzo, Director of Technology. "We execute routine analyses to refresh our user interface and assure that the user experience is as optimal as possible."

Through the Paylogix Lite System, users can view and pay bills, track payments, access analytic data , assign tasks to teammates, enroll participants in different products, and process payments. The Paylogix system operates in real time, keeping bills accurate and up-to-date.

Paylogix continues to work with major insurance carriers to standardize data feeds and transfer methods enabling automatic payment application, bringing the average time to post payments down to approximately 1 day. Some of the major interface changes included improving functionality, aesthetic upgrades, privacy protection, enhancing search queries and more customizable billing options.

As a leading solutions provider to the voluntary benefits industry for the past 25 years, Paylogix has taken a major role in setting the industry standard for efficient processing and innovation. The Paylogix Lite System has capabilities that can be adapted to any insurance carrier to help them with billing processes and enrollment.

