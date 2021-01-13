Payix Incorporated Completes Historic 2020 And Kicks-off 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payix Incorporated, a leading provider of white-labeled collection tools and payment processing services to lenders and loan servicers has announced a record-breaking 2020, in-spite-of significant...

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payix Incorporated, a leading provider of white-labeled collection tools and payment processing services to lenders and loan servicers has announced a record-breaking 2020, in-spite-of significant macro-economic headwinds.

The company has achieved a three-year track record of triple digit growth in payment processing volume, revenue, and new client activations, while maintaining net customer retention rates exceeding 100%.

Having accomplished positive cash flow and with ample liquidity, Payix is well-positioned to act opportunistically in 2021, actively exploring market expansion to support an aggressive growth trajectory.

Payix plans sustained product investment in 2021, expanding its differentiated lender-centric, consumer-friendly communication and payments platform, to encompass more aspects of the lending life cycle.

Payix celebrated their annual Kick-off on Friday January 8 th at a virtual meeting. Chris Chestnut, CEO and Co-founder of Payix, said, "I'm so proud of what the Payix team was able to achieve in 2020, while facing personal and professional challenges. By working together, staying focused, and showing kindness - we ended the year on terrific footing. Heading into 2021, I'm honored to be leading such a proven team of people, capable of facing and overcoming almost any obstacle imaginable".

About Payix Incorporated

Payix ( www.payix.net) helps lenders and loan servicers improve their ability to engage with borrowers and collect payments. Payix's borrower-facing tools - with real-time loan management system integration - display client branding for quick borrower adoption and lasting utilization. Using Payix's state-of-the-art technology, lenders and loan servicers can instantly communicate with borrowers across multiple channels and secure qualified promises, one-time and scheduled payments. Payix is a registered ISO of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Concord, CA and a registered ISO of Deutsche Bank AG, New York, NY.

