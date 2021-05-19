Paychex Helps Businesses And Their Employees Thrive In 2021 And Beyond

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., the HR software and services company that provides the power of simplicity for increasingly complex workplaces, will host an exclusive virtual client conference from June 10 - 11, 2021. The Paychex Business Conference will bring together experts, insights, resources, and solutions clients need to build a better workplace, team, and business that will thrive in 2021 and beyond.

The event will feature HR and business experts, including leadership consultants, workplace visionaries, and diversity and inclusion thought leaders; live Paychex technology demos; and an insightful conversation with keynote speaker Daymond John, Founder/CEO of FUBU, star of ABC's Shark Tank, and CEO of The Shark Group. Session topics include developing a business strategy based on the intersection of technology and people, the top HR and regulatory trends impacting employees and businesses, optimizing and assessing diversity, equity and inclusion practices, and more.

"The Paychex Business Conference serves as an extension of our many initiatives to provide clients with resources, guidance, and tools to help them navigate the unprecedented challenges of the past year," said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. "Now, as businesses look to the future and make plans to grow, we developed this conference to provide our clients with the information, tools, and expertise that supports those efforts. The conference is also an important way to thank our customers for their tremendous loyalty as reflected in our historic levels of client retention."

The first day's agenda features real-world advice from business experts:

"Success Secrets from a Shark: How to Think More Creatively than the Competition" - a moderated conversation with keynote speaker Daymond John , Founder/CEO of FUBU, star of ABC's Shark Tank, and CEO of The Shark Group

"Success Doesn't Happen by Accident: Why Intention is Your Most Important Business Strategy" - Conference host, futurist, and author Crystal Washington , explains how successful business leaders purposefully and proactively create the new workplace

"Reality-Based Leadership: All the Ways a Better Workplace Starts with You" - renowned leadership consultant Cy Wakeman explains why accountability from the top helps build better teams

"How to Move from Diversity to Inclusion and Truly Harness the Power of People" - SHRM's Christopher Lopez explains how to create an inclusive workplace to drive better business outcomes

"Putting the Power of Simplicity to Work for You" - a podcast recording with Paychex CEO Martin Mucci , as part of the Paychex Business Series, hosted by Gene Marks

"In this post-COVID era of tight labor and rising costs, it's critical for forward-thinking business owners to hear from leaders that can help them figure out the best strategies for increasing productivity and growing their businesses," said Gene Marks, CPA and president of The Marks Group PC. "This conference provides the kind of thought leadership that will help us do that."

Day two of the conference features fast-paced Learning Lab sessions hosted by Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. Clients will learn how to accelerate recruiting and hiring and make informed decisions using powerful HR analytics with the company's all-in-one HR software and service solution, Paychex Flex®.

Paychex Business Conference is a free event for the company's current clients. Clients may reach out to their Paychex representative for registration details. Members of the media and industry analysts may also attend by contacting the Paychex public relations team.

