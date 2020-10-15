Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) - Get Report declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.62 per share payable November 24, 2020 to shareholders of record November 2, 2020.

