PayBright Partners With Beautycounter To Offer Clean Beauty To More Shoppers In Canada

The popular clean-beauty brand has partnered with PayBright to offer Canadians a flexible buy now, pay later option at checkout.

Canadian shoppers on Beautycounter's Canadian website can pay for their makeup, skin care, and bath and body products in four easy, interest-free installment payments.

Beautycounter joins a growing roster of over 6,500 Canadian businesses offering PayBright's flexible payment plans to customers and clients.

This move comes at a time when flexible buy now, pay later plans have seen an increased demand from Canadian consumers.

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PayBright, Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans, today announced its partnership with Beautycounter, the pioneer in clean beauty. Canadian makeup and skincare enthusiasts shopping on Beautycounter's Canadian website can now purchase their favourite clean beauty and personal care products today, while paying later in four bi-weekly, interest-free installments .

"At Beautycounter, our mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone," said Patty Wu, Chief Commercial Officer of Beautycounter. "By partnering with PayBright, we are furthering this mission by providing our Canadian customers with greater flexibility and convenience in shopping their clean beauty products.

PayBright's buy now, pay later plans continue to grow in popularity among Canadians. According to a recent Global News report , installment payment providers like PayBright are attractive among consumers, as they can be a "cheaper alternative to traditional credit card purchases," especially now.

Beautycounter is among many Canadian retailers who have added this popular payment option this year, a proactive response to the increased consumer demand for PayBright's buy now, pay later option. To date, more than 6,500 domestic and international merchants offer PayBright's Pay in 4 or Monthly plans to consumers shopping in the beauty, fashion, electronics, healthcare, home goods, and other industries.

"Partnering with Beautycounter to offer a flexible buy now, pay later option to its customers reflects PayBright's ongoing mission to give consumers a flexible payment experience when they shop" said Wayne Pommen, President and CEO of PayBright. "More and more, Canadians seek payment options that complement their budget, and we are thrilled to meet this need. We welcome Beautycounter to our ever-expanding Shop Directory of retailers who already see the benefits of offering PayBright to their Canadian customers."

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for e-commerce sales in Canada. It also offers installment payments in-store, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges.

About Paybright

PayBright is Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 6,500 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Sephora, Groupe Dynamite, Steve Madden, Samsung, and Endy. PayBright's installment plans range from 4 bi-weekly payments for smaller purchases up to 60 months for larger purchases, with interest rates as low as 0%. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2 billion in spending power since inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com .

About Beautycounter Beautycounter is the leader in the safer skin care and cleaner cosmetics category. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand drives a national movement for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy to update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. The company's mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone. Beautycounter develops and distributes approximately 150 products across skin-care, color cosmetics, advanced anti-aging, kids, baby, and personal-care collections. Beautycounter is a Certified B Corporation. Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011, Beautycounter launched in 2013 as a direct-to-consumer brand that is available online at beautycounter.com, in retail boutiques in New York City, Denver, and a seasonal Nantucket pop-up, through strategic partnerships including Sephora, and through approximately 60,000+ independent Consultants across North America. Beautycounter has received numerous awards, including CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29's Innovators List, the NewBeauty Awards, WWD's 2019 Best-Performing Beauty Company (small cap), and the CEW's 2019 Indie Brand of the Year. For more information, visit www.beautycounter.com.

