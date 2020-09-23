Paya And FinTech III Announce Filing Of Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Proposed Transaction

Paya, a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) - Get Report ("FinTech III"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Parent Corp. has filed a Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which includes FinTech III's definitive proxy statement / prospectus in connection with the proposed transaction between FinTech III and Paya. FinTech III will commence mailing the definitive proxy materials to FinTech III stockholders of record on or about September 25, 2020. The filing can be accessed by searching for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Parent Corp. on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml or directly at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?CIK=1819881&owner=exclude.

FinTech III has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to vote on the proposed transaction with Paya and related matters for October 15, 2020 at 10:00 am ET. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Shareholders of record as of September 4, 2020, will be entitled to vote at the special meeting.

As previously announced on August 3, 2020, upon completion of the transaction the combined company (the "Company") will operate as Paya and will be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the new symbol "PAYA". Paya's management team, led by CEO Jeff Hack, will continue to execute the growth strategy of the Company. Paya's existing majority equity holder GTCR, a leading private equity firm, will remain the Company's largest stockholder. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, pending FinTech III stockholder and regulatory approval.

About Paya

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, and Mt. Vernon, OH.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp III

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a focus on the financial technology industry. The company raised $345,000,000 in its initial public offering in November 2018 and is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FTAC".

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, and Growth Business Services industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $18 billion in over 200 companies.

