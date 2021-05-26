Pay TV Revenue Forecasts Report 2021: Revenues Will Decline In 77 Of The 138 Countries Between 2020 And 2026
DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global pay TV revenues for 138 countries peaked in 2016 at $201 billion. Revenues will fall to $143 billion in 2026 from $173 billion in 2020 - despite the number of pay TV subscribers rising by 15 million.
US pay TV revenues peaked at $104 billion in 2015. Its total will drop from $80 billion in 2020 to $57 billion in 2026. The US will still account for 40% of global revenues by 2026, although this is down from 52% in 2015.
Revenues will decline in 77 of the 138 countries between 2020 and 2026. The US will provide the most dramatic fall - by $23 billion.
Global satellite TV revenues will drop by $16 billion, with digital cable down by $12 billion. Analog cable will lose a further $2 billion. IPTV won't lose too much.
Key Topics Covered:
Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report covers 234 pages in two parts:
- A 63-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries ( Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, UK and USA)
- An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2026) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables; covering pay TV revenues [subscriptions and on-demand revenues for movies and TV episodes].
