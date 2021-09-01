Pay It Forward 9/11 Introduces Eleven Days Of Kindness And Unity Campaign From Sept 1st To Sept 11th

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every September 11 th, Pay It Forward 9/11 ( PayItFoward911.org) a charity established in 2002, encourages Americans to perform three good deeds for strangers as a way to honor victims of the 9/11 attacks. This effort was inspired by the people of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, who provided food, clothing and shelter to 7,000 airline passengers from 90 countries, diverted there when US airspace was closed. This story and charity are included in the September 10th AppleTV+ film "Come From Away-the Broadway musical."

Many people may be unaware of the approaching 20 th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. By encouraging pay it forward actions (random acts of kindness) from September 1st-11 th 2021, the organization aims to build even more momentum for the largest Pay it Forward 9/11 effort in its 19-year history.

"Our goal is 20,000 good deeds to honor the victims lost in the 9/11 attacks," said Kevin Tuerff, founder and president. "Back in 2001, in a time before hashtags, the words 'United We Stand' were pervasive across the country. Twenty years later, we are a divided country. We won't solve this problem in two weeks, but by focusing on the theme of unity this year, we encourage participants everywhere to perform a good deed for someone who looks or thinks differently than themselves."

"Seeing the early damage of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana this week, I'm sure many Americans will show their kindness and compassion to those impacted by this natural disaster," said Tuerff.

For ideas on how to pledge your good deeds, visit PayItFoward911. Org and get on our Map of Kindness! Please address questions to info@Payitforward911.org.

Pay it Forward 9/11 social media channels: http://payitforward911.org https://www.instagram.com/payitforward911/ https://twitter.com/911payitforward

Pay it Forward 9/11, Inc. is sponsored by the writers and producers of Come From Away musical, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Walmart, Gallin & Son, AZ Advisory Group and Precise Communications LLC. Learn more at PayItForward911.org.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pay-it-forward-911-introduces-eleven-days-of-kindness-and-unity-campaign-from-sept-1st-to-sept-11th-301367322.html

SOURCE Pay It Forward 9/11