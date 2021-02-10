Paw CBD Debuts National TV Ad Campaign During Puppy Bowl XVII

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the "Company"), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced that its CBD pet product line, Paw CBD, debuted its first-ever national TV advertising campaign during the live broadcast of Puppy Bowl XVII, which aired on Sunday, February 7, 2021 before a national audience on Discovery+ and Animal Planet. The annual pre-Super Bowl television special broadcast Paw CBD's 30-second commercial during all four airings of the program, with the pet-friendly brand powered by cbdMD serving as the only featured CBD company advertising on Puppy Bowl XVII. According to preliminary data, Puppy Bowl XVII delivered year-over-year ratings gains in multiple categories and reached a total unique audience of 2.5 million adults 18-49, serving as the #1 cable telecast on Super Bowl Sunday for adults/women 25-54, 18-49, and 18-34, as well as the #1 non-sports cable telecast for men 25-54, men 18-49, and men 18-34.

Paw CBD is an award-winning, hemp-derived and veterinarian-formulated pet product line, featuring a variety of tinctures, treats, and soft chews that are not only convenient for daily use for dogs and cats, but specially made for individual pets' needs, with a variety of products available in varying strengths and formulas. Paw CBD was created with a mission and commitment to providing the very best for pets, which is why all Paw CBD products are formulated with the same THC-free [​ 1] CBD currently used in cbdMD's premium, high-quality products for humans.

"As more and more consumers look to CBD to support a healthier lifestyle, many also want to provide those same benefits to their pets by seeking a more balanced approach to everyday pet wellness. Paw CBD is one of the fastest growing brands in the pet CBD space, and - with record quarters of net sales and recent news that regional grocer Save Mart Companies has expanded their Paw CBD product offerings to an additional 100 retail store locations throughout California and Nevada - the popularity of cbdMD's Paw CBD brand only continues to grow. Paw CBD's national television debut marks not only a milestone for the pet CBD space, but we're confident that it is just the start of our brand's continued commitment to engaging with pet owners nationwide," said Ken Cohn, Chief Marketing Officer of cbdMD, Inc., parent company of Paw CBD.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the world's leading, most highly trusted health and wellness CBD companies, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD botanical skincare products, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free [​ 1] CBD products, please visit ​ www.cbdMD.com​, follow cbdMD on ​Instagram ​and ​ Facebook​, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

About Paw CBD

Paw CBD is a nationally recognized pet consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand, offering 40+ pet consumer products that combine the properties of CBD oil with "animal-approved" flavors like peanut butter, catnip, and turkey. Paw CBD is one of the fastest growing brands in the pet CBD space and is proud to partner with Instagram celebrities, such as Nala Cat and the late Lil Bub. To learn more about the comprehensive line of THC-free 1 Paw CBD pet products, please visit PawCBD.com or follow Paw CBD on Instagram and Facebook.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 22, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005864/en/