Paulina Stannard Joins Align Impact As Director Of Client Service

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Impact, LLC, a financial advisory firm focused exclusively on the impact marketplace ("Align"), announced today that Paulina Stannard has joined the firm as a Director of Client Service. She brings extensive experience as a trusted family office advisor and educator as well as deep investment management expertise, allowing her to help clients navigate the complexities of multi-generational wealth so they can put their money to work in meaningful ways. In her new role she works closely with investors and their advisors throughout the entire impact journey - from value identification to the development of impact goals and to the implementation of impact investing and philanthropic strategies.

Ms. Stannard joins Align Impact from Family Office Exchange (FOX) where she advised and educated wealthy families and investment advisors on aligning capital with values across the family enterprise - including foundations, investments, and operating businesses. Prior to FOX, Ms. Stannard spent six years at Northern Trust Asset Management, where she managed multi-asset class portfolios for family offices and foundations - often incorporating sustainable and impact strategies, including a billion-dollar program that was nearly 100% impact.

"Paulina brings enormous passion for impact investing and a deep commitment to advising and educating family offices and foundations on the ways sustainable finance can move the needle for them on the issues they care about most domestically and around the globe from both an impact and financial perspective," said Jennifer Kenning, Co-Founder and CEO of Align. "We face enormous systems issues that demand all forms of capital - beyond traditional philanthropic and government spending - that we can put to work to create investible and scalable solutions that can bridge our social and financial gaps. Paulina brings a decade of experience going on the impact journey with generations of families and foundations, which is a testament to her profound belief that every decision and every dollar has the ability to positively impact our world. I am delighted to welcome her to our team."

Kenning added: "Women are already driving the impact investing movement as investors and change agents. I believe this will be the case with advisors. I am proud that Align is a women-led firm where women comprise the majority of our team. Align is committed to attracting talent that reflects our values and to bringing up the next generation of leaders in the industry."

"I am so pleased to join Align Impact especially at a time when there is a real urgency to mobilize significantly more capital to address our most enduring challenges from climate change to social justice to poverty in ways that make a tangible difference," said Stannard. "Jenn's team has set the standard for developing thoughtful impact investing strategies and mobilizing capital to make real systems change. To do this effectively investors need an advisor to partner with them along the entire journey, as it can be a complex, transformative, and deeply personal process that is different for every client. Align specializes in a holistic approach to impact and aims to bridge the gap between education and implementation. I look forward to deepening Align's relationships with its families and foundations and expanding our client base so we can put more capital to work to bring about the changes we need."

As a recognized expert in her field, Ms. Stannard has authored several published works on impact investing and next-generation engagement and regularly presents on the topics. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from Florida State University, with a Minor in History. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Chicago.

About Align Impact, LLCAs an independent fiduciary, Align Impact works alongside financial advisors, institutions, foundations and directly advises individual clients and their family offices, all in the service of integrating impact investments into the broader wealth management strategy. Align specializes in building customized impact portfolios designed to deliver the same risk-adjusted returns as best-in-class, globally diversified asset management strategies while enabling capital to flow to companies and funds working to address the world's greatest challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.alignimpact.com.

Media Contact: Cindy StollerConfluence Partners917-331-0418 cstoller@confluencepartners.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paulina-stannard-joins-align-impact-as-director-of-client-service-301177580.html

SOURCE Align Impact, LLC