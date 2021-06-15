Paula McKinnon Joins PPT Solutions As Vice President Of Supplier Management

TULSA, Okla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, formally announced today the addition of Paula McKinnon as vice president of supplier management. In this role, she will oversee PPT Solutions' relationships with the suppliers, master agents and customer experience service providers that are critical to the company's success. As PPT Solutions continues to expand and invest in its channel program, McKinnon will lead the vendor management strategy, including recruiting, negotiating contracts and the onboarding of service providers and master agents.

"I am so excited to have an industry superstar like Paula join our team," stated Roger Blohm, PPT Solutions' senior vice president of partner solutions. "I have worked with Paula for years and she sets the standard on how to engage suppliers in our industry. She has created and led highly successful management programs and we are incredibly lucky to have her join our company."

McKinnon joins PPT Solutions after most recently leading the supplier management efforts at UPSTACK. Prior to this role, she spent 10 years with master agency Telarus, where she built the vendor relations program and served most recently as vice president of supplier management. Previously, she held roles as director of supplier management, supplier manager and post-sales support manager for Telarus.

Media Contact:Brian FallersPPT SolutionsTel: +1 302.559.6431 brian.fallers@pptsolutions.com

About PPT Solutions: Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Contact Center Consulting Solutions. A two-time Stevie® Award winner for Call Center Consulting Practice of the Year and Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue, optimize operational efficiency and improve brand loyalty. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services, Cloud Solution Services and Marketing Management capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced people and workforce optimization, sourcing strategies and technology solutions. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

SOURCE PPT Solutions