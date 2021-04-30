LAKEWOOD, Wash., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paula A. Vail is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Wellness Professional for her outstanding achievements in the field of Health and Wellness and her professional excellence as the Owner of Wellness Inspired.

A graduate of Grays Harbor Community College, Ms. Paula A. Vail began her career in the restaurant industry. She dedicated thirty years to the industry as a server, then manager at Lorenzo's Restaurant, and eventually working her way up to become an owner. She also ran Fun Times Daycare with two employees for eight years.

During this time, Ms. Vail learned Reiki healing to give her beloved family dog, who had fallen ill, the benefits of energy healing. Always eager to learn more, Ms. Vail has received ongoing training in multiple healing modalities over the years. She is certified as a Master Usui, Holy Fire, and Karuna® Reiki Practitioner and Teacher, a Level III Master in Serenity Vibration Healing with crystal bowls and illumination, and trained in Shamanism and Quantum Healing techniques. Her shaman name is Shan Tara. She has now been practicing Reiki for over twelve years.

Inspired by her love of Reiki and teaching, she later established Wellness Inspired in 2008. She currently serves as Reiki Master/teacher and owner, as well as the owner of Wellness Inspired Self-Publishing Company, through which she authored the book "Why Am I So Happy?" and co-authored the Reiki training manual "Beyond Wellness Usui Reiki Training Manual."

Ms. Vail continuously demonstrates her passion for sharing the beautiful gift of Reiki and self-empowerment with others through her popular Reiki sessions and classes. She mentors Reiki students and practitioners to help them improve their own practices, deepen their connections, and begin or grow their own Reiki business.

In addition to her practice, she is highly recognized for her personality as the host of a very successful show on VoiceAmerica Internet Radio called "For the Love of Reiki." It is one VoiceAmerica's fastest-growing shows on the Health and Wellness Channel. She hosts "Why Am I So Happy?" on BBS Radio. In addition, she hosts a podcast and radio show "Elevating your Life with Paula Vail" and "Choices: Finding Your Joy." She has had shows featured on KKNW, 5DTV, and Bingenetworks TV. Due to the shows' great success, Paula is able to accept new sponsors and advertisers for the show. For more information contact: paula@wellnessinspired.com.

As a testament to her professional excellence, Ms. Vail is a member of the National Association of Professional Women, where she was recognized as a VIP Woman of The Year. She also received the Top Wellness Award and was featured in the Business Hall of Fame by the Tacoma Award Program for eight consecutive years. Additionally, in 2015, Ms. Vail was featured in an edition of the NADP Women of Distinction Magazine in 2015. Wellness Inspired was voted Best of Tacoma in the wellness category from 2013-2015. She was featured in the Women of Distinction magazine in 2015, was Top Wellness Coach of 2017, Top Female Professional of 2018, and Empowered Woman of 2019.

For more information about Paula & "For the Love of Reiki," please visit www.wellnessinspired.com or www.lovereikiradio.com.

