Paul Misener, Amazon VP For Global Innovation Policy And Communications, And Bobby Franklin, National Venture Capital Association, CEO & President, To Keynote Inaugural Accelerate 2022 Event

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate 2022 , a venture investor conference and startup competition hosted by George Mason University, today announced that Paul Misener, Amazon's Vice President for Global Innovation Policy and Communications, and Bobby Franklin, the National Venture Capital Association's CEO & President, will participate as keynote speakers at the Accelerate 2022 Gala Event on Wednesday, October 20.

An engineer, scientist, lawyer, and inventor with three patents to his name, Misener has been an Amazon VP for more than 20 years and remains passionate about Amazon's history, culture, and methods of sustained, customer-obsessed innovation. The founder of Amazon's global public policy organization, his background includes being a law partner and Senior Legal Advisor to a US FCC Commissioner, as well as working in telecommunications and computer technology policy at Intel and at the US Department of Commerce.

"As a native Virginian and a graduate of the George Mason University School of Law, it's a special honor to speak at the inaugural Accelerate 2022 event and to support its mission to showcase the region's startup and investment opportunities to a national audience," said Misener. "At Amazon, we are guided by a passion for invention and, even as we grow, we're committed to maintaining a startup's energy and a culture of innovation to help us better serve our customers and the communities in which we operate. I look forward to learning from others at the event and to sharing Amazon's perspective on technology and innovation."

Investors, entrepreneurs, and innovation experts will attend this year's event along with startup companies who compete for cash prizes. In addition to the business competition, Accelerate 2022 will showcase student projects that are focused on smart and connected cities.

"We're honored to announce Paul Misener as this year's keynote speaker given his unique background, perspective, and tenure at Amazon," said George Mason University President Gregory Washington. "His deep knowledge of the technology and media industries in conjunction with the depth of his experience living in the DC metro area exemplifies what innovators can do and, for that reason, we're thrilled to have him join us."

About Accelerate 2022 and its Partner Organizations Accelerate 2022 convenes local and national investors with high-growth companies. It is a VC and angel conference imbedded with a startup/student competition. The event showcases the best and brightest businesses to investors in order to foster engagement and economic growth. Made possible by support from VATTIP, Arlington Economic Development, the Fairfax County Economic Development Agency, Gryphon Technologies, Fairfax County, Pangiam, Belcan, and as well as corporate and community funding, Accelerate 2022 is designed to create an immediate and positive impact on the Virginia, DC and Maryland economies, bolstering and advancing our entrepreneurial ecosystem. For information and event registration, visit www.accelerate2022.org.

Accelerate 2022 on Twitter , LinkedIn , TikTok.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-misener-amazon-vp-for-global-innovation-policy-and-communications-and-bobby-franklin-national-venture-capital-association-ceo--president-to-keynote-inaugural-accelerate-2022-event-301384220.html

SOURCE George Mason University