Paul J. Toussaint, MD, FAAP, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

GLENVIEW, Ill., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul J. Toussaint, MD, FAAP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pediatrician in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his devotion to patient-centered care at AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.

Situated at 7447 W. Talcott Ave., Suite 467, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago offers an exceptionally comprehensive range of the highest quality healthcare service. In his current capacity, Dr. Paul J. Toussaint is devoted to creating long-lasting relationships with his patients with his gentle and compassionate approach.

A board-certified pediatrician, Dr. Toussaint has garnered 26 years of professional experience as a physician. At AMITA Health, he has devoted the past 23 years as a Pediatrician. His medical interests include Adolescent Health, Asthma, Care of Infants, Immunizations, Lead Poisoning Prevention, and Preventive Medicine.

To prepare for his career, Dr. Toussaint obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Benedictine University. Later, he attended Loyola University, Strich School of Medicine where he earned his Medical degree. Following his medical degree, he completed an Internal medicine internship at Loyola University Medical Center and completed a Pediatric residency at Advocate Lutheran Children's Hospital of Park Ridge, IL. In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Toussaint became board-certified in pediatrics.

To stay up-to-date with the latest industry developments, Dr. Toussaint has maintained active memberships and affiliations with the American Medical Association, the Illinois State Medical Society, and the Chicago Medical Society. He is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Additionally, Dr. Toussaint is an Assistant Scout Master, of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 57 Glenview Illinois, and attends church with Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

In his free time, Dr. Toussaint enjoys spending time with his wife of 24 years, Mrs. Veronica Toussaint and their son, Luke.

Dr. Toussaint dedicates this recognition in the memory of his pediatrician, David Lee, MD; his residency advisor, Ira Dubrow, MD; and Jermone Kraut, MD who was also his residency advisor. He also dedicates this to John Dainauskas, MD, a retired professor of pathology at Rush University, and his first practice partner, Sirus Hadawi, MD.For further information, please visit https://www.amitahealth.org/.

