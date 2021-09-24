Paul & Shark Announces Partnership With Professional Basketball Star Danilo Gallinari

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian luxury sportswear brand Paul & Shark is excited to announce its partnership with Professional Basketball Player, Danilo Gallinari. As one of the most prominent Italian players in the sport's history, Galinari perfectly embodies the spirit and style of the Italian heritage label.

"Paul & Shark is thrilled to welcome such a talented and like-minded athlete as its newest global ambassador. From his philanthropic efforts in Italy and abroad to support of environmental causes, Danilo is a true role model both on and off the court. He is a true leader in his profession with a great eye for style, and is a perfect fit to represent the Paul & Shark brand. "

A 13-year pro, the partnership comes on the heels of one of Danilo's best seasons to date, taking the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Division Finals and captaining the Italian basketball team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Paul & Shark and Gallinari have also been longtime champions of sustainability and are excited to continue to support these causes through the partnership.

"Paul & Shark and I have so much in common; An Italian company from Lombardy that's established itself all over the world, I myself was born in Lombardy and have played in the United States at the highest levels since I was barely twenty years old. Representing Italy abroad has always been an extraordinary source of pride and responsibility. Paul & Shark is also a family business, which is very important to me, as my family has an integral part of my life every step of the way.

We also share a love for nature and commitment to sustainability. I've always felt strongly about this but now that I have become a father it seems unthinkable not to do everything possible to leave a livable world for future generations. To me it's a moral duty and I'm excited to partner with a company that feels the same way."

As a brand heavily involved in sports across the world, Danilo Gallinari joins Italian National Soccer team Head Coach Roberto Mancini and Formula 1 Driver Antonio Giovinazzi as official brand ambassadors for Paul & Shark. https://www.paulandshark.com/

About Paul & Shark

Born from a passion for the sea, Paul&Shark is a luxury leisurewear brand, synonymous with performance and a unique lifestyle worldwide that embodies Italian style, expertise, know-how and a true commitment to sustainability. Paul&Shark collections are available in more than 70 different countries and over 1,200 points of sale.

