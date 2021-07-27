Patty Arvielo Named One Of Most Powerful Women In Mortgage Banking

TUSTIN, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding Co-Founder and President, Patty Arvielo, has been named one of the Most Powerful Women in Mortgage today by Mortgage Banker. This is the first time that Arvielo has been honored by the magazine.

Nominations were open to women in all levels of the mortgage lending industry who continue to show exceptional devotion to raising the bar for women.

As a first-generation Hispanic, Arvielo built the nation's largest woman-owned, private mortgage company. In her role as President, Arvielo manages the company's operations and sales, while overseeing 179 locations and approximately 4,800+ employees nationwide.

In 2020, Arvielo led the company to a record 170,000+ loans for $43.4 billion. The company's portfolio now stands at 201,000+ loans for $52.5 billion.

Today, Arvielo leads one of the most inclusive workforces in the country, recruiting from a diverse talent pool. This includes new opportunities for women, minorities, and Millennials who make up 60%, 45%, and 38% of its workforce, respectively. She provides personalized support through her ongoing mentorship programs in which she empowers women to pursue their full potential.

"I'm deeply grateful for being recognized as one of the Most Powerful Women in Mortgage," said Arvielo. "True power, however, is empowering women and minorities with opportunities to better their lives and to have their voices fully heard not just in our company, but in the industry and the world."

New American Funding currently has 181,000+ online reviews for an overall rating of 4.9/5.0 stars and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. The company recently earned Fannie's Mae's Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) award and continues to be one of the largest privately held retail lenders to Hispanics and Blacks.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 201,000 loans for approximately $52.5 billion, 179 nationwide locations, and about 4,800 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE Patty Arvielo