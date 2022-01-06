Patterson Companies To Present At The 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), a value-added distributor focused on providing best-in-class products, services, technology and experiences to the dental and animal health markets, announced today that the Company will present virtually at the...

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), a value-added distributor focused on providing best-in-class products, services, technology and experiences to the dental and animal health markets, announced today that the Company will present virtually at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The conference brings together leaders from across the healthcare industry, emerging fast-growth companies and innovative technology leaders, along with members of the investment community.

Patterson Companies' presentation will be available to download following the presentation by visiting www.pattersoncompanies.com, and clicking on "Investor Relations." A replay will also be available following the presentation.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005959/en/