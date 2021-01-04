Patterson Companies To Present At The 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Patterson Companies, Inc., a distributor focused on providing the best products, technologies, services and business solutions to the animal and oral health markets, announced today that the company will virtually present at the 2021 J.

Patterson Companies, Inc., a distributor focused on providing the best products, technologies, services and business solutions to the animal and oral health markets, announced today that the company will virtually present at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference brings together leaders from across the health care industry, emerging fast-growth companies and innovative technology leaders, along with members of the investment community.

Patterson Companies' presentation will be available to download following the presentation by visiting pattersoncompanies.com, and clicking on "Investor Relations."

